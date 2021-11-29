Mayor and Council to be Sworn in on December 6th with Inaugural Ball to Follow

On Monday, December 6, 2021, a Swearing-in Ceremony will be held for Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley and the eight members of the Annapolis City Council. The ceremony will take place outdoors on West Street in downtown Annapolis.

The event will begin at 1 p.m. with a short parade from Calvert Street onto West Street featuring color guard, marching bands, the newly elected Annapolis City Council as well as Mayor Buckley and members of his immediate family. The elected officials will walk to a stage on West Street where programming with local speakers, music, and poetry will begin. The event will conclude with the swearing-in ceremony for the Mayor and eight council members. Mayor Buckley will then make inaugural remarks.

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley won a second term in the recently held Annapolis municipal elections. Returning members of the Annapolis City Council include Alderwoman Eleanor Tierney (Ward 1), Alderwoman Rhonda Pindell Charles (Ward 2), Alderwoman Sheila Finlayson (Ward 4), Alderman Rob Savidge (Ward 7), and Alderman Ross Arnett (Ward 8). Alderman Brooks Schandelmeier (Ward 5) and Alderman DaJuan Gay (Ward 6) will be sworn in for their first full terms after becoming councilmembers by appointment (Schandelmeier) and special election (Gay). Alderwoman-elect Karma O’Neill (Ward 2) will be sworn in for her first term after winning the seat vacated by outgoing Alderman Fred Paone who retired.

ROAD CLOSURES: There will be road closures in the area of Upper West Street (between Church Circle and Calvert Street) beginning on Sunday, Dec. 5 for the Chocolate Binge Festival (sponsored by the Inner West Street Association) and continuing for the swearing-in on Monday, Dec. 6.

The parade and swearing-in are public events and all interested parties are welcome to attend. There will be limited seating available.

Later that evening, an Inaugural Ball will take place at the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel. Tickets are available through the Annapolis Inaugural Committee and include an option to sponsor free tickets for local residents who otherwise can’t afford to attend. All inaugural events are paid for through the sale of tickets.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, POLITICAL NEWS, Post To FB