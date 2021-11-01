THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
Marylanders Can Enroll in 2022 Health Care Plans Beginning Today

| November 01, 2021, 05:40 PM

With greater savings than ever for young adults and for households previously ineligible for financial help, open enrollment for the 2022 plan year begins today at MarylandHealthConnection.gov, the state’s online health insurance marketplace.

Open enrollment runs from Nov. 1, 2021, through Jan. 15, 2022. Coverage starts Jan. 1, 2022, for plans selected before Dec. 31, and coverage starts on Feb. 1, 2022, for plans selected in the first two weeks of January. Those who qualify for Medicaid may enroll any time of year.

This year, many people can get a health plan for as little as $1 a month. Even for those who have looked before, it’s worth coming back, because there are now savings available for households at all income levels. Plus, a new Maryland law allows for adults ages 18 to 34 to get discounts on top of other savings.

The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 expanded savings to households with incomes higher than 400% of the Federal Poverty Level (FPL). It will be in effect for all of 2022. The impact of that initiative has already been significant, tripling the number of enrollees who are in this higher income bracket. That change has especially helped adults between 55 and 65, whose numbers have already grown by one-third on Maryland Health Connection this year.

“We encourage Marylanders to visit MarylandHealthConnection.gov now to check out the new financial help available this year. The health insurance companies have expanded to offer plans in more counties, giving our customers more options. It’s so important to make sure you and your loved ones have health coverage,” said Michele Eberle, executive director of Maryland Health Benefit Exchange.

Trained experts are available to answer questions and help consumers enroll in a health plan from the comfort of home. Go to MarylandHealthConnection.gov to find help. We offer support in more than 200 languages including Relay for the deaf and hard of hearing. Call toll free 1-855-642-8572. Consumers can chat with a live agent on the website Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

