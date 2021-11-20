Local Business Spotlight: The Arc – Central Chesapeake Region

Times are changing. Forty years ago, someone with a developmental or mental disability was a candidate for institutionalized care. Today…not so much. And locally we can thank The Arc – Central Chesapeake Region for that!

Today we speak with Jonathon Rondeau who is the President and CEO at their Severn headquarters. Their services range from day services to workforce development, to residential programs for clients and their families across the Chesapeake region on the Eastern and Western Shore of Maryland.

Jonathon has had a call to help quite literally since summer camp as a youth. And from that point on, he has dedicated himself to helping our neighbors with disabilities.

And currently, they are looking for caring individuals to join their team.

Have a listen!

