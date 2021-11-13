THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Local Business Spotlight : Goosehead Insurance – The Coe Agency

| November 13, 2021, 12:00 PM

Who opens a new business in the midst of a global pandemic?  Apparently, Tim Coe and his wife Clare do!

After spending a long-time in commercial insurance and commuting to Northern Virginia, Tim Coe thought there had to be a better way. And there was. He and his wife opened an office of Goosehead Insurance. The commute evaporated and Tim and Clare were now afforded the chance to become a part of the community where they lived and played.

We sat down with Tim the other day to talk about why people should work with a broker for things as simple as car and home insurance. And we found out that things are not so simple as car and home insurance. Goosehead represents more than 100 carriers and Tim and Clare’s expertise can guide you to the best product for your individual needs.

One comment stuck out for me during our conversation. Tim said he often gets calls asking for a “quick quote.” He demurs and says that he can’t do that and prefers to set up an appointment and time to discuss the specific needs for that quote.  And that’s the personal service!

Have a listen. And if you are in the market for insurance, check out Goosehead Insurance – The Coe Agency!

LINKS:

Where to find the DNB...

Tags: ,

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Podcast, Post To FB

About the Author - John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter rss feed

«
»
Hospice of the Chesapeake