Local Business Spotlight : Goosehead Insurance – The Coe Agency

Who opens a new business in the midst of a global pandemic? Apparently, Tim Coe and his wife Clare do!

After spending a long-time in commercial insurance and commuting to Northern Virginia, Tim Coe thought there had to be a better way. And there was. He and his wife opened an office of Goosehead Insurance. The commute evaporated and Tim and Clare were now afforded the chance to become a part of the community where they lived and played.

We sat down with Tim the other day to talk about why people should work with a broker for things as simple as car and home insurance. And we found out that things are not so simple as car and home insurance. Goosehead represents more than 100 carriers and Tim and Clare’s expertise can guide you to the best product for your individual needs.

One comment stuck out for me during our conversation. Tim said he often gets calls asking for a “quick quote.” He demurs and says that he can’t do that and prefers to set up an appointment and time to discuss the specific needs for that quote. And that’s the personal service!

Have a listen. And if you are in the market for insurance, check out Goosehead Insurance – The Coe Agency!

