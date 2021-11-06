Local Business Spotlight: Bread and Butter Kitchen

WARNING: F-Bombs Ahead. NSFW (or little kids)

You’ve been warned! Another disclaimer–Monica and I are friends and this was one of the most comfortable and fun ones of these local business spotlights!

With all that said, today we sit down with Monica Alvarado to talk about her thriving business, Bread and Butter Kitchen located at 2nd Street and the Annapolis Harbor.

Burnt out from the corporate drag, in 2016, Monica took a leap of faith and took over a fledgling cafe on a handshake (mistake), and Bread and Butter Kitchen was born. But now, in their sixth year, thousands of area residents have made it a favorite place for breakfast or lunch.

Monica works with local farmers to source their food and places such a high priority on her employees–it’s SO refreshing. In fact, much of the menu is a result of her crew’s creativity in the kitchen.

Monica does NOT work closely with maskholes. And by that, we mean those that refused to honor her mask-required policy during COVID despite plenty of ways to order and eat without a mask in place at their harborside tables. Her policy was in place primarily for her employees some of whom are at a higher risk, and to be honest, a no maskhole policy is a good one!

As I said, Bread and Butter Kitchen is the Hard Rock Cafe of Annapolis — Love All Serve All.

And if you have not been there, make the trip. Parking is reasonably plentiful nearby and just added..a slip for you boaters!

Have a listen!

LINKS:

Where to find the DNB...

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Podcast, Post To FB