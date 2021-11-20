Lve! Casino & Hotel Comes Out on Top at Strictly Slots Awards

The winning streak continues for Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland as it took home the coveted Best Overall Casino honors along with 10 first-place awards, six second-place awards, and eight third-place awards in the annual Strictly Slots Awards.

The flagship property in Hanover, Maryland, Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland, was once again named the state’s top gaming property, with voters selecting the AAA Four Diamond-rated luxury hotel, gaming and entertainment destination as the best overall casino in Maryland, an honor bestowed on the property in years’ past as well. Live!’s Maryland location also took home a variety of other awards with a total of 10 first place wins in the annual Best of Slots Awards including Best Variety of Slots, Best Progressive Slots, Best Penny Slots, Best Quarter Slots, Best Dollar Slots, Best High-end Slot Area, Best Slot Club, Best Slot Club Promotions, and Best Customer Service.

In addition, Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland earned second place for Best Video Poker, Best 50-cent Slots, Best $5+ Slots, Best Hosts, Best VIP Service, and Best Non-Smoking Casino/Area. Third place wins for the casino included Best Reel Slots, Best Video Slots, Best Nickel Slots, Casino Where You Feel Luckiest, Best Comps, Best Players Club Lounge, Friendliest Casino, and Best Casino Cocktail Service.

“It is a prestigious honor to win the Best Overall Casino award from Strictly Slots Best of Slots 2021 Awards, particularly since this achievement comes from votes provided by our valued guests,” said Anthony Faranca, EVP & General Manager of Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland. “Each and every reader’s choice award further highlights the world-class experience our guests enjoy at our property.”

