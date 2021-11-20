LIVE BLOG: Navy Football Vs East Carolina | November 20th, 2021 | 3:30 PM

NOTE: This is a live blog and will be updated throughout the game. Updates will be at the bottom–scroll down. There is no need to refresh your browser to see updates.

Navy and East Carolina meet for the ninth time in series history and for the fifth time as conference foes when the two square off on Saturday afternoon (3:30 pm ET) at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (34,000) in Annapolis.

Navy is 7-1 all-time against East Carolina and 4-0 in American Athletic Conference games. Last year, the Mids won in Greenville 27-23.

Saturday marks the final home game for Navy’s 25 seniors, who will be honored, along with their families, in a pregame ceremony .

This year’s seniors were a big part of a team that had the second-biggest turnaround in FBS history, going from 3-10 in 2018 to a school-record tying 11 wins against two losses in 2019 which included winning the Commander-In-Chief’s Trophy and the Liberty Bowl. Navy finished the 2019 season ranked 20th in the country.

The March-On of the Brigade of Midshipmen will begin at 3:06 pm.

The National Anthem will take place at 3:16:30 pm, followed by a flyover.

Saturday’s flyover will feature 4 McDonnell Douglas AV-8B Harriers from the “Ace of Spades” of Marine Attack Squadron 231 based out of Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, N.C.

GAME COVERAGE

Saturday’s game will be televised by CBS Sports Network with John Sadak, Randy Cross and Sheehan Stanwick-Burch on the call.

The Navy Football Insider Show with Joe Miller will air on Thursday night from 7:00-8:00 pm on WBAL Radio (1090 AM, 101.5 FM). Pete Medhurst, Keith Mills and Scott Wykoff will also contribute to the show.

The Navy Football Tailgate Show on WNAV Radio 1430 AM / 99.9 FM will air from 10:00-11:00 am on Saturday with Wylie Baker and Bill Lusby serving as the hosts.

The Navy Football Pregame Show with Medhurst, Miller, Mills and Wykoff and special commentary from John Feinstein will get underway at 11:00 am on the Navy Radio Network, followed by game action beginning at 12 noon with Medhurst, Miller and Mills on the call.

Following the contest, Medhurst, Miller, Mills and Wykoff will recap the day’s events in a 30-minute postgame show.

Eye On Annapolis will also be covering the game on Twitter and Facebook.

