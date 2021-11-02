Lifeline 100 Bicycle Event Awards $37K to Area Non-Profits

The seventh annual Anne Arundel County Lifeline 100 Bicycle Event on October 3, 2021 attracted a record 1,000 registrants, supported by more than 100 volunteers and over 25 sponsors. The event hosted by Anne Arundel County Police Department, Anne Arundel Department of Recreation & Parks and Bicycle Advocates for Annapolis & Anne Arundel County (“BikeAAA”) offers a great experience for cyclists of all ages and abilities with 100, 65, 30 and 15 mile route options as well as a free Children’s Bike Rodeo provided by Pedal Power Kids and a Family Fun Ride at Kinder Farm Park in Millersville. The 15 and 30 mile routes are great for families, seniors, recreational and riders with special needs. They are entirely on flat, paved trails using the B&A and BWI Loop Trails. The 100 and 65 mile routes wind throughout scenic Anne Arundel County including views of historic downtown Annapolis, the Severn River, Chesapeake Bay, rural southern Anne Arundel County, BWI/Marshall airport and more. County Executive Steuart Pittman rode with a team of 20 Anne Arundel County Police officers. The event has received the Innovative Program Award from the Maryland Recreation and Parks Association and in 2015 won the Maryland, My Maryland Special Event of the Year. Details about the event including next year on Oct. 2, 2022 can be found at www.lifeline100.com.

All net proceeds are donated each year to county nonprofit organizations. This year’s record proceeds of $37,000 generated by registration fees and sponsorships include $10,000 from Rider Leader sponsor Prophasys and a host of other financial and in-kind sponsors. The sponsorship from Prophasys facilitates more outreach to cyclists with special needs including cyclists and supporters from Special Olympics. A special registration drive in September raised $2,700 for the Anne Arundel County Food Bank which partners with the Lifeline hosts on other programs including Wheels of Hope and Donations in the Parks. A donation of $300 was made to the friends group of the Pascal Senior Center as thanks for roasting 70 lbs of potatoes for the hungry cyclists at a nearby rest stop. The following awards were made on October 12 during the Anne Arundel County Bicycle Advisory Commission meeting at the Arundel Center:

Anne Arundel Crisis Response System $12,000

Friends of Anne Arundel County Trails $5,500

Friends of Kinder Farm Park $5,500

Bicycle Advocates for Annapolis & Anne Arundel County $11,000

The annual Lifeline 100 event is a great experience for people of all ages and abilities and exemplifies the power of partnership among county agencies and nonprofits. Additional fund-raising is done by nonprofit teams which this year included Scenic Rivers Land Trust, Juvenile Diabetes Foundation and Hobble jog. Since the 2014 launch, more than $250,000 has been raised for nonprofits. For more about participating, volunteering, sponsoring or partnering on the October 2, 2022 Lifeline 100 please visit www.lifeline100.com .

Category: Annapolis Gives, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB, Sports