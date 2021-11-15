Leapfrog Gives AAMC an “A” in Latest Safety Report

Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center (LHAAMC) has received an “A” in the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for fall 2021. This national distinction recognizes Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center’s achievements in protecting patients from harm and error in the hospital.

“Our mission is to enhance the health of the people and communities we serve and this recognition is testament to the high-quality care we provide every single day,” said Sherry Perkins, president of LHAAMC. “This care only comes through our outstanding team of caregivers and volunteers and their never-ending commitment to keep staff, patients, and visitors safe – for all our services.”

The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over thirty national performance measures reflecting errors, injuries, accidents and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.

“An ‘A’ Safety Grade is a tremendous achievement, of which this community should be extremely proud,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “I thank the leadership and workforce of Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center for its commitment to prioritizing patients and their safety, especially during these trying times.”

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harms to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.

“To receive a high ranking year after year demonstrates our excellence and commitment to the health and safety of our patients,” said Dr. Stephen Cattaeno, president of the medical staff at LHAAMC. “It’s an honor to be recognized on a national level for keeping patients safe from preventable harm and medical errors.”

To see Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center’s full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org .

