Leadership Anne Arundel to Host 2nd Annual Food Drive on November 20th

Leadership Anne Arundel (LAA), the premier leadership training and networking institute in Anne Arundel County, will hold its 2nd Annual Alumni Food Collection Event scheduled for Saturday, November 20, 2021, from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm at Chambers Park located at 14 Dorsey Ave, Annapolis, MD 21401.

This year, in partnership with the Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center’s Blood Donor Center, participants can also make a much-needed blood donation and #justonesweater will be collecting sweaters as part of their 3rd Annual sweater drive.

Working in collaboration with the Greater Parole Community Association, Anne Arundel Food Bank, Feed Anne Arundel, Luminis Health AAMC, #justonesweater, and local Chick-fil-A locations, the event calls on the community-at-large to provide curbside donations at Chamber’s Park located at 14 Dorsey Ave, Annapolis, MD 21401 on Saturday, November 20th between 10:00 am – 2:00 pm.

Items in most need include:

Canned Meats

Peanut Butter & Jelly (plastic jars)

Boxed Pasta & Sauce (plastic jars)

Healthy Snacks (breakfast bars, dried fruit)

Cereal

Soups / canned meals (Chef Boyardee)

Mac n Cheese

Baby Food

Ensure / Nutritional supplements

Infant & Adult Diapers and Wipes

Toothbrushes and toothpaste

Deodorant

Cash donations to feed families through Feed Anne Arundel will be accepted through a text app on the day of the event.

The AAMC Blood Donation Bus will also be onsite, and donors can register to give blood in advance on the LAA event page or just show up at the event.

#justonesweater will be collecting men’s women’s and children’s gently used, clean sweaters, fleeces, and hoodies. No coats, please. Be a part of making someone else’s winter warmer in Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.

LAA Alumni are invited to register on the LAA website to participate as volunteers, directing food and blood donors and collecting, sorting, and loading food donations. The first 50 LAA volunteers will receive chicken sandwiches courtesy of the Chick-fil-A Passport to Serve initiative.

According to President & CEO, Kris Valerio Shock, “Last year we began with LAA grads from the Anne Arundel County Food Bank, Feed Anne Arundel and Greater Parole Community Association, collecting more than 3000 pounds of food and supplies and more than $1300 in cash donations in spite of COVID gathering restrictions. This year, it’s becoming a “collection-palooza, with additional LAA grads adding blood donation and sweater collection to the 2nd annual Food Collection event. We are proud to support and amplify the leadership and generosity of the LAA community and look forward to far surpassing last year’s donations.”

Visit the LAA community calendar at www.leadershipaa.org for more information.

