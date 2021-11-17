Katcef Brothers and Anheuser-Busch to Present $5K to Folds of Honor at Navy Vs ECU Game on Saturday

Katcef Brothers, in partnership with Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev), today announced a donation of $5,000 to the Folds of Honor Foundation, which provides scholarships to children and spouses of United States military service members who were harmed in the line of duty.

Katcef Brothers is an Annapolis, Maryland-based, family-owned beer wholesaler affiliated with AB InBev, the world’s largest brewer. It serves retail establishments in Anne Arundel and Howard Counties, and its sister companies, Capital Eagle and Montgomery Eagle serve retail establishments in Washington, D.C., and Montgomery County, respectively.

“Our military service members put their lives on the line to protect us, so it is important to do everything we can to support them and their loved ones,” said Neal Katcef, President of Katcef Brothers. “Katcef Brothers is proud to continue our eight-year tradition of contributing to the education of the families of our nation’s heroes by donating to the Folds of Honor Foundation.”

This July, in partnership with AB InBev and the Washington Nationals, Capital Eagle donated $19,025 to the Folds of Honor Foundation, bringing this year’s total to $24,025. Over the past eight years, the three Katcef Companies have donated more than $100,000 to the Folds of Honor Foundation.

The donation was presented to the Folds of Honor Foundation during the November 20 home Navy football game against East Carolina University. Before the game starts, Katcef Brothers will station a booth outside of Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium at the popular tailgate Navy Fest, which will be operated by representatives from Katcef Brothers, Budweiser’s hospitality team, and the Fold of Honor Foundation.

The Folds of Honor Foundation is a nonprofit organization with a mission to provide educational scholarships to children and spouses of American military service members who passed away or were disabled while serving the United States. Since 2007, the Folds of Honor Foundation has awarded 29,000 scholarships to military families.

