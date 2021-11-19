Jaclyn Fenton Joins Liquified Creative as Associate PR Manager

Liquified Creative, an award-winning integrated advertising agency based in Annapolis, announced the hire of Jaclyn Fenton as associate PR manager. In her new role, Fenton will create programs that generate positive editorial coverage for the agency’s portfolio of clients. She will also handle crisis communications, reputation management, and PR strategy.

Fenton joins Liquified Creative from 10 Tampa Bay, where she was an associate producer with the CBS television affiliate serving Tampa and St. Petersburg, Florida. Working closely with producers and executive producers, she developed special newscast segments, wrote for 10 Tampa Bay’s social media and digital platforms, and managed long-term news projects.

“As Liquified continues to expand its strategic public relations practice, Jaclyn will be an essential addition to our PR team, especially in media relations and content development,” said Caitlin Wiggins, director of marketing.

“Jaclyn brings valuable insights and writing skills to our clients from her experience meeting deadlines inside a television newsroom where she composed conversational scripts for on-air segments, including hard news, entertainment, business, and health stories,” Wiggins said.

Fenton holds a bachelor of science degree in journalism from West Virginia University with an emphasis in television journalism and a minor in sport communication.

