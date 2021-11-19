THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Jaclyn Fenton Joins Liquified Creative as Associate PR Manager

| November 19, 2021, 04:13 PM

Liquified Creative, an award-winning integrated advertising agency based in Annapolis, announced the hire of Jaclyn Fenton as associate PR manager. In her new role, Fenton will create programs that generate positive editorial coverage for the agency’s portfolio of clients. She will also handle crisis communications, reputation management, and PR strategy.

The Arc of Central Maryland

Fenton joins Liquified Creative from 10 Tampa Bay, where she was an associate producer with the CBS television affiliate serving Tampa and St. Petersburg, Florida. Working closely with producers and executive producers, she developed special newscast segments, wrote for 10 Tampa Bay’s social media and digital platforms, and managed long-term news projects.

“As Liquified continues to expand its strategic public relations practice, Jaclyn will be an essential addition to our PR team, especially in media relations and content development,” said Caitlin Wiggins, director of marketing.

Liquified Creative Annapolis

“Jaclyn brings valuable insights and writing skills to our clients from her experience meeting deadlines inside a television newsroom where she composed conversational scripts for on-air segments, including hard news, entertainment, business, and health stories,” Wiggins said.

Fenton holds a bachelor of science degree in journalism from West Virginia University with an emphasis in television journalism and a minor in sport communication.

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
Hospice of the Chesapeake