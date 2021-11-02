Impact100 Awards $81,000 to HOPE For All

The members of Impact100 Greater Chesapeake, Inc. (Impact100) voted to award its fourth and largest grant yet of $81,000 to HOPE For All. This grant will support the purchase of a new barcoding system to help track and manage inventory, as well as new warehouse and storage racks, bins, and decking that will allow HOPE For all significantly improve their efficiency for both processing and fulfilling requests from the many families in need in our community.

“I could not be more excited to announce the awarding of this grant – our largest to date of $81,000 – to such an amazing organization,” states Heather DeBuse, President of Impact100 Greater Chesapeake. “HOPE For All supports the critical needs of hundreds of families in Anne Arundel County each year, and the advancements they can make with this grant will enable them to make an even bigger impact on our neighbors who need help. So many people in our community are struggling through these COVID times, and organizations like HOPE For All are making a real difference to help people get through them.”

“HOPE For All is thrilled to receive this transformational grant from Impact100 Greater Chesapeake,” says Executive Director, Connie Cooper. “Marla Sullivan and Sharon Howle did an amazing job researching, writing and developing the presentation for the grant. We feel humbled and blessed beyond belief for this awesome opportunity to be able to serve our AACO community better than we do today. The impact on the families that rely on us for the timely delivery of donated furniture, housewares, linens and clothing, will be felt from Lothian to Brooklyn Park. God has truly answered our prayers through Impact100’s generous members.”

The Impact 100 annual member meeting was held October 17, 2021, at the Temple Beth Shalom in Arnold. Finalists for the grant delivered brief presentations about their project proposals to Impact’s membership, followed by a vote of the membership to award the $81,000 grant.

Impact100 is now seeking members for the 2022 grant cycle. Women interested in learning more about the organization and the benefits of membership are invited to visit the website at www.impact100greaterchesapeake.org or join the Facebook group at www.facebook.com/groups/greaterchesapeake.

