How To Throw A Flawless Outdoor Wedding In The Annapolis Area

Maryland, and in particular our area, is home to some of the best outdoor wedding venues. Holding your wedding in this region allows you to pick from different venues, including Whitehall Manor, Chesapeake Bay Beach Club, and even the Liberté Schooner. You can also choose to get married at Kurtz’s Beach and bask in the breathtaking views of the Chesapeake Bay as you exchange your ‘I dos.’

Planning the perfect outdoor wedding in Annapolis isn’t only about picking a venue, you have to consider several other things. The entire process can be tedious, especially if you don’t know where and how to start.

Follow the tips below so you can throw a flawless outdoor wedding:

Be Clear On Your Invitation

An outdoor wedding can impact your guests in different ways. For one, the outfits guests will wear will vary depending on the location. They’ll likely prepare different outfits when invited to an indoor and outdoor wedding.

To set the expectations of your guests and ensure that they’ll show up in their best and most comfortable attire, inform them that you’re holding an outdoor wedding in your invitation. You can include lines, such as ‘Join us for dinner on the beach under the stars’ so guests can bring a wrap and pick the appropriate footwear on your big day.

Think About Your Decor

The décor is a vital element in an outdoor wedding as it can make or break the ambiance of the space. If you’re going to get wed in an open lawn in Annapolis, the right decor can transform the space and turn it into the most romantic venue in the city.

According to bouqs.com, using seasonal flowers is an excellent way to decorate your wedding venue. Flowers add pops of colors to outdoor spaces and make the area feel more romantic.

Here are some of the best locally grown flowers in Annapolis, available at different times of the year:

Spring: Daffodil, Dianthus, Sweet Pea, and Cherries

Summer: Sunflower, Cosmos, Zinnia, and Lavender

Fall: Phlox, Celosia, Dahlia, and Lily

Winter: Tulip, Carnation, Quince, and Willow

Aside from filling your outdoor venue in Annapolis with flowers, you can hang lanterns and strings of lights in the trees. Adding a trellis adorned with some flowers and curtains is also a great décor as it can bring the focus on the bride and groom.

Find The Perfect Venue

The venue you’ll choose for your outdoor wedding can determine the success of the event. The venue affects the comfort and convenience of your guests, along with your ability to achieve a specific theme for your wedding.

To ensure that you’ll end up picking the perfect wedding venue, consider the tips below:

Choose a venue that aligns with your theme: Book a venue that fits the aesthetic you have in mind. If you’re planning to have a modern wedding, consider looking at well-designed restaurant spaces or art galleries. If you want your outdoor wedding to feel whimsical, consider venues with natural elements, namely parks, farms, and open spaces. Know your guest list: Choosing a venue that’s too small or too big for your guest list can cause a lot of problems down the road. Before you book a wedding venue, know your guest list first and pick a venue that can accommodate your expected number of guests. Remember your budget: Look for a venue that suits your budget and never go overboard. Remember, you need to pay for other things for your wedding, and spending too much on the venue can mean sacrificing the budget for other important considerations like hiring a photographer and catering services.



Have A Plan B

The weather in Annapolis can be unpredictable. It can be sunny in the morning and then suddenly rain in the afternoon or vice versa. Since the weather can significantly affect the ceremony, it’s crucial to have a plan B. In this way, you’ll have peace of mind knowing that the event will push through even if the weather changes.

Ideally, you should have a second location ready just in case. If you already have an outdoor venue, inquire if they can offer a covered space and book it ahead of time. Yes, this might be costly, but this will ensure the safety of your guests and the smooth flow of the event.

Keep Your Guests Cool

When planning an outdoor wedding in the summer, don’t forget about the comfort of your guests. This is important because when guests feel too hot in the venue, they might leave early and miss the festivities.

One of the easiest ways to keep your guests cool is to have ushers offer them cold bottles of water as they arrive. You can also use several fans during the ceremony and offer non-alcoholic drinks and mocktails to keep guests hydrated during the reception.

Start Working ASAP

The key to throwing the perfect outdoor wedding is to start early. When time is on your side, you can plan properly, foresee possible issues, and come up with solutions right away. So, if you’re certain that Annapolis is the perfect city for your outdoor wedding, start planning now.

