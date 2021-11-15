HOSPICE OF THE CHESAPEAKE: Reminder of Services During Hospice & Palliative Care Month

There comes a time for many of us when we become a caregiver for a family member with an advanced complex illness. It’s a hard job made harder by a confusing health care system that can be at times difficult to navigate.

During November, National Hospice and Palliative Care Month, we join with other hospice organizations across the country to celebrate the incredible care our team provides to families and to work towards a better understanding of the care options available to everyone in our community including those who are living with illness and loss or caring for someone who is.

While traditional hospice is always available for those nearing the end of life and where cure is no longer an option, many patients choose supportive care (often called palliative care). More than 1,000 patients per day receive this unique medical specialty from our care team with a focus on improving quality of life and relieving pain and symptoms. It can be provided at any time during an illness and simultaneously alongside curative treatment.

One of the most frequent comments we hear from families is, “Why did we wait so long before calling?” Don’t wait. We are ready to meet you where you are and to ensure you have a choice of the type of care you receive, where you receive it, when you receive it and who provides that care.

We are grateful to have been your hometown hospice for the last 42 years. Caring for your loved ones, your families, your friends, and your neighbors in Anne Arundel, Charles, and Prince George’s counties continues to be our greatest honor.

Mike Brady | President and CEO | Hospice of the Chesapeake

Editor’s Note: Last November, we spoke with Mike Brady. Have a listen.

Where to find the DNB...

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: OPINION