Homestead Gardens Ready to Shine This Holiday Season

Homestead Gardens is ready to shine this holiday season as they have for the past 48-years. Will you be there? We’ve rounded up several of their signature events that should be on your calendar!

Grand Illumination (November 20th | 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm)

Witness a spectacular display of Christmas lights illuminating as you listen to sounds of the season! Find seasonal treasures to last a lifetime in Homestead Gardens’ holiday shop, enjoy the train display, and then head outside when it’s time to flip the switch! Nearly 500,000 Christmas lights will illuminate the entire property. Faces of children and adults will glow with holiday spirit! Don’t miss it! And of course, the big man himself, Santa Claus will be arriving on a custom firetruck–and the weather forecast—snow! You can take that to the bank!

This event will take place only at the Davidsonville location.

Girls Night Out (December 8th | 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm)

Save the date for the ever-popular Homestead Garden’s Girl’s Night Out!

Grab your gal pals and head to Homestead! Sample, Shop, Sip & Stroll thru their showroom, greenhouse, and nursery–all magically decorated for the holidays. Enjoy savory samplings and libations as you stroll through thirty themed Christmas trees, finding inspiration for home decor, gifting, and holiday traditions both new and old.

This event will take place in all three locations–Davidsonville, Severna Park, and Smyrna.

Santa Paws (December 3rd | 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm)

Homestead Gardens and Santa Claus invite you to get your furry friend’s Christmas card photo with Jolly ole St. Nick himself!

Bring yor furbabies to visit Santa at Homestead Gardens, snap a pic, enjoy a beverage and support the SPCA of Anne Arundel County in a single trip

No appointment is necessary! Photos may be taken on Santa’s lap or held by family members.

This event will take place only at the Davidsonville location.

