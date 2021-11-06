Himmel’s Garden Center Collects For Anne Arundel Food Bank. Matched By Former County Exec. Leopold

Over the past month, Himmel’s Landscape & Garden Center in Pasadena collected donations at the register for the Anne Arundel County Food Bank to help bring awareness of the issue of hunger in our local communities as well as raise funds to help provide critical food distribution throughout Anne Arundel County. Food, funds, and awareness raised as part of Hunger Action Month will help provide critical food distribution for children, adults, and seniors throughout Anne Arundel County.

The donations raised at the register were matched by Former County Executive, Mr. John Leopold, and in addition, Himmel’s Garden Center pitched in additional donations to bring the grand total to $1850 donated to the Anne Arundel County Food Bank.

“Helping our neighbors build a healthier and more beautiful world is our mission at Himmel’s,” said owner, Elizabeth Elliott during the check presentation at Himmel’s. “Our employees are very passionate about our mission, and we always love to give back to our community.”

Donations were collected during Hunger Action Month which happens every September and is a national effort to mobilize the public to take action on the issue of hunger. To educate and bring more awareness to the issue of hunger and food insecurity in our local communities, the Anne Arundel County Food Bank launched a local campaign that businesses like Himmel’s Garden Center and community members, like Mr. Leopold, helped support.

“I’m happy to help the Anne Arundel County Food Bank to provide much-needed assistance to Anne Arundel County,” said Mr. Leopold. “Each year I partner with local Pasadena businesses and match the donations they raise. I appreciate businesses like Himmel’s for their support.”

Donations like these come at a critical time for the Anne Arundel County Food Bank, as rising food prices have stretched budgets even as the number of people seeking help has increased. Since March 2020, AACFB has seen a 482 percent increase in the number of people seeking assistance at food pantries and, in response, distributed nearly 8 million pounds of food throughout Anne Arundel County. Today, AACFB continues to see an average of 64,000 people we provide services to each month at our partner food pantries and basic necessity programs.

