Got A. Library Card? Get Into AACo Parks For Free

Officials from the Anne Arundel County Public Library today announced a special benefit for library customers as part of the system’s centennial celebration. From Monday, November 8 through Friday, November 12, anyone with an Anne Arundel County Public Library card will receive free entrance to any county regional park. Only one card is needed per vehicle for free access to the county’s five regional parks including: Downs, Fort Smallwood, Jug Bay Wetland Sanctuary, Kinder Farm and Quiet Waters.

“We are thrilled to be able to thank our cardholders for their support over the last 100 years with this special benefit,” said Library CEO Skip Auld. “Libraries and parks share a common mission – to make lives better for people. We are grateful for their partnership on this initiative as well for their support on countless other programs that truly enrich the lives of Anne Arundel County residents.”

“Our libraries and our parks represent the very best we have to offer our residents – places for us all to explore and learn and play,” County Executive Steuart Pittman said. “The partnership with Anne Arundel Department of Recreation and Parks and the Anne Arundel County Public Library is a wonderful recognition of AACPL’s 100 years of service to our county, and an excellent opportunity for cardholders to take advantage of our parks.”

“Our Recreation and Parks Department is honored to partner with Anne Arundel County Libraries in celebration of their 100th anniversary” said Anne Arundel County Recreation and Parks Department Director Jessica Leys. “This is the best possible partnership to match education and learning at the libraries with exercise and nature at our parks. Enjoy!”

Restrictions do apply. Free entry to the parks does not include fee programs, special park events or boat ramp use. Physical cards will be required for entry into the parks. Residents without a library card can visit any Anne Arundel County Public Library to get a replacement or new card. Visit the library’s website for complete information on signing up for a library card.

