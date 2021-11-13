G. Love, Billy Price, and Cowboy Junkies at Rams Head On Stage!

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Billy Price Band & Gabe Stillman Band

Friday, December 17

8pm | $28.50

G. Love & The Juice

Tuesday, February 1

8pm | $47.50

Bob Mould

Friday, March 4

8pm | $49.50

Kat Wright

Sunday, March 6

8pm | $20 ($25 DOS)

Ben Sollee

Thursday, March 17

8pm | $20

The High Kings

Wednesday & Thursday, March 23 & 24

8pm | $45

Penny & Sparrow W/ Lera Lynn

Sunday, March 27

8pm | $20

Cowboy Junkies

Friday, May 13

8pm | $75

UPCOMING SHOWS:

11/13 I Am Kawehi w. Waiting For Smith (matinee)

11/13 Hey 19: A Tribute to Steely Dan

11/14 Herman’s Hermits Starring Peter Noone

11/15 John Hiatt & Jerry Douglas Band

11/16 + 17 Big Head Todd & The Monsters

11/18 Chris Smither

11/19 Luna w. The Natvral

11/20 The Quebe Sisters (matinee)

11/20 Tommy Castro & The Painkillers

11/21 Jake Shimabukuro (matinee)

11/21 Tusk: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute

11/26 The Reagan Years 80s Tribute

11/27 Comedian Pete Correale

11/28 Steve Tyrell

11/30 John Kadlecik Band

12/02 A Peter White Christmas feat. Mindi Abair & Vincent Ingala

12/03 Maddie Poppe’s Acoustic Christmas w. Marielle Kraft

12/04 Lez Zeppelin (matinee)

12/04 Dar Williams w. Emily Scott Robinson

12/05 The Milk Carton Kids w. Vera Sola (matinee)

12/05 Comedian Jon Reep w. Brent Blakeney

12/06 Morgan James: A Very Magnetic Christmas

12/07 + 8 Gordon Lightfoot

12/09 David Bromberg Quintet

12/10 – 12/12 Carbon Leaf

12/12 Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes

12/13 Tommy Emmanuel w. Andy McKee

12/16 Nick Perri w. Walt Lafty

12/17 Billy Price Band & Gabe Stillman Band

12/18 A Very Merry Drag Brunch

12/18 Paula Poundstone

12/19 Maysa

12/20 Peter Mayer

12/21 Puddles Pity Party w. Dave Hill

12/22 Damien Escobar

12/23 Slim Man

12/26 Jimmie’s Chicken Shack

12/27 Stephen Kellogg

12/29 East Is East

12/30 The Seldom Scene

12/31 Sweet Leda & Mama’s Black Sheep New Year’s Eve Dance Party

