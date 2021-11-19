THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Front Door to Harbour House Apartment Building Shot Out (Audio)

| November 19, 2021, 10:52 AM

The Annapolis Police are investigating a shooting in Eastport that resulted in the front door of an apartment complex being shot out.

No one was injured in the incident and the police do not have any suspects.

On November 18, 2021 at approximately 11:2o pm , officers responded to the 1100 block of Madison Street for the report of multiple shots fired.

Officers discovered the entry door to the 1110 building had been shot out. Officers canvassed the area and located shell casings in the roadway of Madison Street.

Below is the audio (1:00) of the shots automatically captured by a Ring doorbell by a nearby resident. The initial sound is a flag, flapping in the wind. The shots are at the :40 mark.

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
Hospice of the Chesapeake