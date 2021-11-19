Front Door to Harbour House Apartment Building Shot Out (Audio)

The Annapolis Police are investigating a shooting in Eastport that resulted in the front door of an apartment complex being shot out.

No one was injured in the incident and the police do not have any suspects.

On November 18, 2021 at approximately 11:2o pm , officers responded to the 1100 block of Madison Street for the report of multiple shots fired.

Officers discovered the entry door to the 1110 building had been shot out. Officers canvassed the area and located shell casings in the roadway of Madison Street.

Below is the audio (1:00) of the shots automatically captured by a Ring doorbell by a nearby resident. The initial sound is a flag, flapping in the wind. The shots are at the :40 mark.

