Free Rapid COVID Test Kits Now Available at Your Local AACPL Branch

Officials from the Anne Arundel County Public Library (AACPL) today announced that the system will offer free rapid COVID-19 test kits at all of its libraries. Provided by the Anne Arundel County Department of Health, the test kits are meant for customers to take home. AACPL is the only public library system in the state giving out rapid test kits.

“At their core, libraries are about access,” said Library CEO Skip Auld. “These test kits address a critical need for many in our community that we are proud to address. Along with vaccine clinics, health screenings and food distributions, public libraries are helping to build stronger and healthier communities.”

“I want to thank our library system and our health department for partnering to help provide equitable distribution of rapid COVID test kits,” County Executive Steuart Pittman said. “While we continue to see vaccinations increase, providing free and easy access at the community level will help us slow the spread of COVID as winter approaches.”

“Access to COVID-19 testing is about to change in the county,” said County Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman. “People with COVID symptoms or who had possible exposure can test at home for free when it’s convenient. Making tests available in communities around the county helps to ensure equitable access to testing and helps slow the spread of COVID.”

Kits are intended for personal use and are limited to one per person, per day. Anne Arundel County and City of Annapolis agencies and organizations looking for larger quantities of test kits should call the Department of Health at 410-222-7256.

Instructions and guidance on how to respond to a positive result are provided with the kits. Other testing options can be found at aahealth.org.

