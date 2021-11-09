Election 2021: Democrats Sweep Annapolis City Election
Today, the City of Annapolis Board of Supervisors of Elections (BOSE) completed counting ballots from the November 2 Annapolis municipal General Election. The count revealed that Mayor Gavin Buckley was reelected to a second term as Mayor while seven of the eight incumbent City Council members were reelected. In Ward Two, Alderman Fred Paone (R) did not seek reelection.
The official vote totals are as follows:
|
In-person voting on Nov. 2
|
Mail-in and drop box voting through Oct. 28
|
Subtotal
|
Final canvass on Nov. 9
|
Total
|
MAYOR: Gavin Buckley (D) – WINNER (73%)
|
1034
|
3172
|
4206
|
2848 +70 Provisional Ballots
|
7124
|
MAYOR: Steven Strawn (R)
|
859
|
854
|
1713
|
828 +29 Provisional Ballots
|
2570
|
WARD 1: Elly Tierney (D) – WINNER (90%)
|
165
|
698
|
863
|
520 +5 Prov.
|
1388
|
Ward 2: Karma O’Neill (D) -WINNER (56%)
|
148
|
423
|
571
|
393 +8 Prov.
|
972
|
Ward 2: Scott Gibson (R)
|
234
|
254
|
488
|
261 +4 Prov.
|
753
|
WARD 3: Rhonda Pindell Charles (D) – WINNER (93%)
|
119
|
271
|
390
|
336 +5 Prov.
|
731
|
WARD 4: Sheila Finlayson (D) – WINNER (69%)
|
79
|
232
|
311
|
159 +6 Prov.
|
476
|
WARD 4: All Write-ins*
|
76
|
49
|
125
|
84 +2 Prov.
|
211
|
WARD 5: Brooks Schandelmeier (D) – WINNER (68%)
|
141
|
331
|
472
|
285 +3 Prov.
|
760
|
WARD 5: Monica Manthey (R)
|
135
|
115
|
250
|
107 +2 Prov.
|
359
|
WARD 6: Dajuan Gay (D) – WINNER (73%)
|
66
|
150
|
216
|
192 +4 Prov.
|
412
|
WARD 6: George Michael Gallagher (R)
|
44
|
53
|
97
|
52 +2 Prov.
|
151
|
WARD 7: Rob Savidge (D) – WINNER (95%)
|
106
|
360
|
466
|
314 +6 Prov.
|
786
|
WARD 8: Ross Arnett (D) – WINNER (57%)
|
140
|
541
|
681
|
402 +9 Prov.
|
1092
|
WARD 8: Rock Toews (R)
|
245
|
281
|
526
|
279 +7 Prov.
|
812
* write-in candidate names unavailable at this time<
Annapolis voters cast ballots for Mayor and all eight councilmembers in the City’s firs-ever 100 percent vote-by-mail election. All registered voters in the City received a ballot at their home address and had the option of returning it by mail or drop box. Voters also had the option of going to the polls on Election Day.
Voter turnout averaged 40 percent across all eight wards. For comparison, turnout in 2017 was 36 percent. In 2013, turnout was 31 percent. In Ward Eight, with 3,896 registered voters, 1,945 voters turned out, pushing that ward’s election participation to 50 percent for 2021.
The Mayor and City Council will be sworn in at 10 a.m. on December 6, 2021. The Annapolis City Council term begins on Monday, December 13, 2021. For the first time since the City Council has been eight members, there are no Republican or Independent members on the Annapolis City Council.
Category: Local News, NEWS, POLITICAL NEWS, Post To FB