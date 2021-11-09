THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
"Herrmann
Election 2021: Democrats Sweep Annapolis City Election

| November 09, 2021, 04:26 PM


Today, the City of Annapolis Board of Supervisors of Elections (BOSE) completed counting ballots from the November 2 Annapolis municipal General Election. The count revealed that Mayor Gavin Buckley was reelected to a second term as Mayor while seven of the eight incumbent City Council members were reelected. In Ward Two, Alderman Fred Paone (R) did not seek reelection.

The official vote totals are as follows:

In-person voting on Nov. 2

Mail-in and drop box voting through Oct. 28

Subtotal

Final canvass on Nov. 9

Total

MAYOR: Gavin Buckley (D) – WINNER (73%)

1034

3172

4206

2848 +70 Provisional Ballots

7124

MAYOR: Steven Strawn (R)

859

854

1713

828 +29 Provisional Ballots

2570

WARD 1: Elly Tierney (D) – WINNER (90%)

165

698

863

520 +5 Prov.

1388

Ward 2: Karma O’Neill (D) -WINNER (56%)

148

423

571

393 +8 Prov.

972

Ward 2: Scott Gibson (R)

234

254

488

261 +4 Prov.

753

WARD 3: Rhonda Pindell Charles (D) – WINNER (93%)

119

271

390

336 +5 Prov.

731

WARD 4: Sheila Finlayson (D) – WINNER (69%)

79

232

311

159 +6 Prov.

476

WARD 4: All Write-ins*

76

49

125

84 +2 Prov.

211

WARD 5: Brooks Schandelmeier (D) – WINNER (68%)

141

331

472

285 +3 Prov.

760

WARD 5: Monica Manthey (R)

135

115

250

107 +2 Prov.

359

WARD 6: Dajuan Gay (D) – WINNER (73%)

66

150

216

192 +4 Prov.

412

WARD 6: George Michael Gallagher (R)

44

53

97

52 +2 Prov.

151

WARD 7: Rob Savidge (D) – WINNER (95%)

106

360

466

314 +6 Prov.

786

WARD 8: Ross Arnett (D) – WINNER (57%)

140

541

681

402 +9 Prov.

1092

WARD 8: Rock Toews (R)

245

281

526

279 +7 Prov.

812

* write-in candidate names unavailable at this time<

Annapolis voters cast ballots for Mayor and all eight councilmembers in the City’s firs-ever 100 percent vote-by-mail election. All registered voters in the City received a ballot at their home address and had the option of returning it by mail or drop box. Voters also had the option of going to the polls on Election Day.

Voter turnout averaged 40 percent across all eight wards. For comparison, turnout in 2017 was 36 percent. In 2013, turnout was 31 percent. In Ward Eight, with 3,896 registered voters, 1,945 voters turned out, pushing that ward’s election participation to 50 percent for 2021.

The Mayor and City Council will be sworn in at 10 a.m. on December 6, 2021. The Annapolis City Council term begins on Monday, December 13, 2021. For the first time since the City Council has been eight members, there are no Republican or Independent members on the Annapolis City Council.

