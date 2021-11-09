Election 2021: Democrats Sweep Annapolis City Election

Today, the City of Annapolis Board of Supervisors of Elections (BOSE) completed counting ballots from the November 2 Annapolis municipal General Election. The count revealed that Mayor Gavin Buckley was reelected to a second term as Mayor while seven of the eight incumbent City Council members were reelected. In Ward Two, Alderman Fred Paone (R) did not seek reelection.

The official vote totals are as follows:

In-person voting on Nov. 2 Mail-in and drop box voting through Oct. 28 Subtotal Final canvass on Nov. 9 Total MAYOR: Gavin Buckley (D) – WINNER (73%) 1034 3172 4206 2848 +70 Provisional Ballots 7124 MAYOR: Steven Strawn (R) 859 854 1713 828 +29 Provisional Ballots 2570 WARD 1: Elly Tierney (D) – WINNER (90%) 165 698 863 520 +5 Prov. 1388 Ward 2: Karma O’Neill (D) -WINNER (56%) 148 423 571 393 +8 Prov. 972 Ward 2: Scott Gibson (R) 234 254 488 261 +4 Prov. 753 WARD 3: Rhonda Pindell Charles (D) – WINNER (93%) 119 271 390 336 +5 Prov. 731 WARD 4: Sheila Finlayson (D) – WINNER (69%) 79 232 311 159 +6 Prov. 476 WARD 4: All Write-ins* 76 49 125 84 +2 Prov. 211 WARD 5: Brooks Schandelmeier (D) – WINNER (68%) 141 331 472 285 +3 Prov. 760 WARD 5: Monica Manthey (R) 135 115 250 107 +2 Prov. 359 WARD 6: Dajuan Gay (D) – WINNER (73%) 66 150 216 192 +4 Prov. 412 WARD 6: George Michael Gallagher (R) 44 53 97 52 +2 Prov. 151 WARD 7: Rob Savidge (D) – WINNER (95%) 106 360 466 314 +6 Prov. 786 WARD 8: Ross Arnett (D) – WINNER (57%) 140 541 681 402 +9 Prov. 1092 WARD 8: Rock Toews (R) 245 281 526 279 +7 Prov. 812

* write-in candidate names unavailable at this time<

Annapolis voters cast ballots for Mayor and all eight councilmembers in the City’s firs-ever 100 percent vote-by-mail election. All registered voters in the City received a ballot at their home address and had the option of returning it by mail or drop box. Voters also had the option of going to the polls on Election Day.

Voter turnout averaged 40 percent across all eight wards. For comparison, turnout in 2017 was 36 percent. In 2013, turnout was 31 percent. In Ward Eight, with 3,896 registered voters, 1,945 voters turned out, pushing that ward’s election participation to 50 percent for 2021.

The Mayor and City Council will be sworn in at 10 a.m. on December 6, 2021. The Annapolis City Council term begins on Monday, December 13, 2021. For the first time since the City Council has been eight members, there are no Republican or Independent members on the Annapolis City Council.

