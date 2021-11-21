Crosby’s Day of Service Continues with Donations Exceeding $20,000

Crosby Marketing Communications recently held its ninth annual Inspiring Actions That Matter™ Day of Service. The company gave each of its 108 staff members $200 to donate to the charity of their choice. In total, $21,600 was contributed to worthy charities selected by employees, from food pantries and health care causes to military community advocacy organizations.

“Our annual day of service allows us to practice our company mission of Inspiring Actions That Matter™,” said agency President and CEO Raymond Crosby. “We are proud to continue our tradition of supporting amazing causes that our team is passionate about.”

The company has held its annual Inspiring Actions That Matter™ Day of Service since 2013, closing its Annapolis and Bethesda offices and volunteering on location at local nonprofits. But with employees working remotely due to the pandemic, the event has taken a virtual twist with employees making online donations for the last two years. Over the years, the day of service has resulted in $151,600 in gifts and 3,700 hours of employee time being donated to charities and nonprofits in Maryland and Washington, D.C.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Annapolis Gives, Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS