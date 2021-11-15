County Receives More Vaccines for Kids. Additional Appointments Open Up Today

Anne Arundel County has received the next allocation of vaccines for children ages 5-11. Appointments for Anne Arundel County Department of Health clinics will be posted TODAY, November 15, at 1:00 PM and at 7:00 PM at Anne Arundel County has received the next allocation of vaccines for children ages 5-11. Appointments for Anne Arundel County Department of Health clinics will be posted TODAY, November 15, at 1:00 PM and at 7:00 PM at aacounty.org/covidvax .

Anne Arundel County has received 4,100 doses of 5-11 vaccines from the State this week, which will be used for both 1st and 2nd doses. In a statement, the Health Department said “We are encouraged by the number of parents ready to vaccinate their children, and as supply expands we will be able to make more appointments available.”

Additional appointments may be added throughout the week. Continue to check back daily, and continue to check with local pharmacies and your child’s pediatrician for additional appointments.

