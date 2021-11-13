City Offices to Close On Thanksgiving and Black Friday; Holiday Events Planned

City of Annapolis offices will be closed on Thursday, November 25, 2021, in observance of Thanksgiving. Mayor Gavin Buckley announced to staff that City offices will also be closed on Friday, November 26.

“I wanted to thank City workers and give them an extra day to share with family and friends,” Mayor Buckley said. “We didn’t miss a beat during the pandemic and it is important now that we are vaccinated and can gather together safely that we enjoy these moments and celebrate how we got here. Happy Thanksgiving everyone!”

The Pip Moyer Recreation Center will be closed on Thursday and reopen on Friday. The Stanton Center will be closed on both Thursday and Friday. Refuse, recycling, and yard waste collections scheduled for Thursday will resume on Friday. Friday collections will take place on Saturday. The regular schedule for pickups resumes on Monday, November 29.

Annapolis Transit will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, November 25, but will operate a regular schedule on Friday, November 26, the day after Thanksgiving.

Annapolis Police Collecting Food for Families

The Annapolis Police Department is accepting donations of food items for local families in need. Donations may be dropped off at APD Headquarters, 199 Taylor Avenue between now and November 17.

Items needed include five-pound bags of potatoes, two-pound bags of onions, jars of gravy, cans of cranberry sauce, cans of sweet potato, cans of green beans, bags or boxes of stuffing, cans of cream of mushroom soup, and french fried onions. Other items needed are boxed pasta and pasta sauce, peanut butter and jelly, cereal, soups and other canned meals, boxed macaroni and cheese, healthy snacks like breakfast bars and dried fruit, and baby food. Please check expiration dates, expired food will not be accepted. APD will donate any remaining food to local food pantries.

Grand Illumination and Menorah Lighting

The Annapolis Jaycees, the City of Annapolis, and the Downtown Annapolis Partnership will host the Grand Illumination at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 28. The annual Christmas Tree lighting ceremony will include carolers, music, hot cocoa, and crafts for the kids, plus candy canes and general merriment! This event is free and open to the public. Please note limited road closures of Cornhill Street and Fleet Street during the time of this event. Please pay attention to Annapolis Police traffic direction. During this event, Cornhill Street closures will begin at State Circle while Fleet Street closures will begin at East Street.

At 6 p.m. (also on Nov. 28), across the street from the Grand Illumination, Chabad of Anne Arundel County will light the Giant Menorah after their Menorah Car Parade from Housley Road. The public is encouraged to attend to celebrate the festival of lights on this first day of Chanukah. To volunteer or for more information, visit www.Chabadaac.com/parade.

