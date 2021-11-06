Chesapeake Arts Center to Unveil Mural on Tuesday

Chesapeake Arts Center (CAC) will unveil its first large-scale mural on the exterior wall of the Center’s Studio 194 theater on Tuesday, November 9 at 11 am. The mural was designed by The Artist Oliver James with assistance by an all-female roster of artists from Future History Now. Brooklyn Park Middle School students from CAC’s after school Teen Club helped paint the mural. Community and elected officials have been invited to the unveiling along with CAC members, instructors, donors, volunteers, and special guests. The striking piece of artwork depicts noted author and civil rights activist Maya Angelou and the quote “You can’t use up creativity. The more you use, the more you have.”

CAC received two grants to support the creation of the mural from the Greater Baybrook Alliance, the Arts Council of Anne Arundel County, with additional support from Ritchie Lumber and Signarama. Students who participated in painting the mural are expected to attend the ceremony along with the guests noted above. “We believe this mural will bring positive visibility to our neighborhood and to the people who come to CAC to experience the arts,” says Donna Anderson, CAC’s Executive Director. “As we celebrate our 20th anniversary as an arts center, this mural and its message about creativity perfectly align with our mission to build community through creativity.”

