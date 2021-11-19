Charles Lawrance to Design Ornaments for Downtown Annapolis Christmas Tree

In the spirit of keeping it local, the Downtown Annapolis Partnership has selected local artist Charles Lawrance to design this year’s ornaments for the downtown Annapolis Christmas tree. Charles is known for his nautical-inspired artwork. Many are familiar with his murals that can be found in Baltimore and locally inside Luna Blu Ristorante Italiano and O’Learys Seafood Restaurant. His studio FinArt is located in the Annapolis Design District at ArtFarm.

Charles Lawrance is designing the ornaments for the downtown Annapolis Christmas tree with a nautical theme that will reflect his nautical style of art. Charles is also working with ArtFarm this Saturday, November 20th from 12 pm to 4 pm to give 30 local kids a chance to paint ornaments that will go on the holiday tree. Kids of all ages can join and help paint ornaments as he completes a collection of hand-painted ornaments that will be the stars of the show on the Downtown Annapolis Christmas tree. RSVP required .

The 24 foot tall Christmas tree was purchased locally from Diehl’s Produce in Eastport and is being installed by Annapolis-based Garden Girls Landscaping starting on Monday, November 22nd. The Grand Illumination of the Christmas Tree is being hosted by the Annapolis Jaycees on Sunday evening November 28th on Market Space in downtown Annapolis. The downtown Annapolis Menorah lighting and Menorah Parade of Lights will also be held that evening.

This year’s Christmas Tree sponsor is the South Annapolis Yacht Centre. They will be at the Christmas tree during all three Midnight Madness events this year (December 2nd, 9th, and 16th) to collect new toys and books for local children. Erik Evans the Executive Director of the Downtown Annapolis Partnership said “The Downtown Annapolis Partnership is excited to work with local artists, kids, and sponsors that are all working together with us to make Annapolis magical for all this holiday season.” Additional sponsors of this year’s downtown holiday decorations include Sheehy Lexus of Annapolis, The City of Annapolis, RBC Wealth Management, Zachary’s Jewelers, and others.

The public can meet Charles Lawrance at the Grand Illumination event and on select days at his new exhibit at 49 West Coffeehouse, Winebar, and Gallery during the month of December. His opening gallery talk is on Monday, November 29th at 7:30 pm. The exhibit is open throughout December including during all three Midnight Madness events.

Ornaments on this year’s Christmas tree will be available for purchase directly from the artist and can be picked up after the holiday season.

To learn more about events in downtown Annapolis visit www.downtownannapolispartnership.org/annapolis-events



