Bullets Fly Again in Annapolis’ Eastport Neighborhood Over Weekend

The Annapolis Police Department is investigating several more reports of shots being fired in the Eastport area of Annapolis. Several incidents over the weekend are under investigation and so far police have not located any victims and the property damage has been limited.

On Sunday, November 21, 2021, at approximately 3:35 am, police began receiving calls in reference to shots being fired in the Harbour House community. Officers responded to the area but were unable to locate a crime scene, victims, or a suspect. For hours later, officers who were still patrolling the area located spent shell casings in the intersection of President St and Monroe St.. The spent casings were collected and submitted for processing.

On November 21, 2021, at approximately 4:56 am, officers were still in the area of Harbour House and heard several more shots being fired. The officers could not determine the exact location of the shots and again no crime scene, victim, or suspect were located.

About 6 hours later, officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Van Buren Street in reference to a report of the destruction of property. The homeowner told officers that in the middle of the night he heard several shots being fired. The victim later discovered that his bathroom window had been shot out. A projectile was located in the bathroom, officers recovered the projectile and submitted it for processing.

This comes on the heels of the front door of an apartment building in the Harbour House community being shot out on Thursday evening.

Several Alderprsons have called on Mayor Buckley to convene a special meeting of the Annapolis City Council to address the increasing crime.

