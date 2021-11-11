Budweiser and Military Bowl Once Again Honor Local Heroes

The Military Bowl Foundation and Katcef Brothers, Inc., proudly announce that the popular Who’s Your Hero? campaign will run from Veterans Day until the 2021 Military Bowl presented by Peraton, benefiting the USO.

The promotion, which invites the public to share stories about the everyday heroes in their lives, kicks off on Thursday, November 11 with a special happy hour at Heroes Pub from 5 to 7 p.m.

Who’s Your Hero? events also will be held in Annapolis:

Friday, November 12, 6 to 8 p.m. at ACME, 163 Main Street

Saturday, November 20, noon to 3 p.m. at Dark Horse, 985 Bay Ridge Road

Friday, November 26, 4 to 6 p.m. at Armadillos, 132 Dock Street

Sunday, December 5, 1 to 3 p.m. at Annapolis Smokehouse and Tavern, 107 Hillsmere Drive

Friday, December 10, 5 to 7 p.m. at Boatyard, 400 Fourth Street

Friday, December 17, 6 to 8 p.m. at McGarvey’s, 8 Market Space

Heroes can also be nominated online at militarybowl.org/budheroes.

“Whether it is a teacher, policeman, doctor, fireman or someone else who was instrumental in the lives of others, the Heroes always inspire,” Military Bowl President & Executive Director Steve Beck said. “We are excited to honor these men and women and share their stories.”

Five Heroes and the person nominating them will be selected to receive a VIP Military Bowl package, including participation in the Military Bowl Parade, pregame hospitality, game tickets, in-game recognition and postgame field passes.

“Every year, we are completely overwhelmed by the responses we receive as part of our Budweiser Who’s Your Hero? program and every one of them represents something great about our community,” said Neal Katcef, President of Katcef Brothers, Inc. “It has become a true highlight of our longstanding support of the Military Bowl.”

This year’s Military Bowl presented by Peraton, benefiting the USO, will be held on Monday, December 27, kicking off at 2:30 p.m. ET and televised on ESPN. Tickets are on sale now. The game once again will match teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference and the American Athletic Conference. Proceeds from the Bowl benefit the USO and Patriot Point, the Military Bowl Foundation’s retreat for wounded, ill and injured service members, their families and caregivers.

