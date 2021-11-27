British Airways has Resumed Non-Stop Flights from BWI to London

British Airways has resumed its nonstop service between Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport and London Heathrow on Friday, November 19. The transatlantic service was suspended in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The return of this premier international service from British Airways is great news for our travelers,” said Ricky Smith, Executive Director of BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport. “This route will benefit our business and leisure passengers, and help support our continued recovery.”

“British Airways has been a terrific partner and a valued member of BWI Marshall’s portfolio of carriers,” said Maryland Transportation Secretary Greg Slater. “Their return is another step in the airport’s steady recovery from the impact of the pandemic, and comes at the perfect time to accommodate the increased demand we expecting over the holidays.”

British Airways offers its BWI Marshall Airport service on the modern Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft, which accommodate 214 passengers in a three-class configuration. After a 20-month interruption, the airline will initially restart its BWI Marshall service three days per week, on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays. British Airways will add a fourth weekly flight starting in December, to operate on Thursdays. The nonstop service to London Heathrow offers efficient connections to cities across the globe.

“We can’t wait to welcome our customers back on board our Baltimore flights, and we are honored to be playing our part in reuniting families and friends with their loved ones after such a long time apart,” said Marie Hilditch, British Airways’ Head of North American Sales. “The safety of our customers and colleagues has always been at the heart of everything we do. We know some customers won’t have flown for a long time, we can assure them we have a range of Covid-19 measures in place to provide stress and hassle-free travel.”

BWI Marshall Airport remains focused on safe and healthy travel. Customers are reminded that federal regulations require masks in the airport terminal and on commercial flights. While passenger traffic is below 2019 levels, BWI Marshall Airport remains the busiest airport in the region. The airport’s departing passenger traffic in October was up 105% from October 2020. About 95% of airport food and retail concessions are now open at BWI Marshall.

