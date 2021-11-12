BONUS PODCAST: Who’s Your Hero? Budweiser and the Military Bowl Want to Know!

In this month’s podcast with the beer gurus at Katcef Brothers we kick off Military Bowl season from Heroes Pub on Veteran’s Day.

Josh Barr from the Military Bowl joins us to discuss the return to an in-person celebration and what we can expect and how to get tickets and more.

Susan Seifried from Visit Annapolis and Anne Arundel County hops on to talk about the impact of the event on our community.

But more importantly, we kick off the Who’s Your Hero program. In a nutshell, the Military Bowl and Budweiser want to hear about heroes. Big, small, and even non-human like the dog that saved the cat. You can nominate your hero at militarybowl.org/budheroes or at your favorite watering hole. We even have several special nights to do it in person complete with a chance to win tickets to the game. (Schedule Below).

Finally, and most important–Heroes Pub nominated their own hero and we talked with Matt Reese, the owner of Blk Ankr Originals who in the worst days of COVID stepped to the plate to help more than 100 businesses keep their lights on. Truly a COVID hero for 2021.

And of course, Cassie from Katcef Brothers had all the scoop on the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales that will be back again to lead the parade and to make an appearance in West Annapolis!

Have a listen! And we’ll see you at the parade and game!

Chances to win tickets and swag:

Friday, November 12 | 6 pm to 8 pm | ACME | Annapolis

Saturday, November 20 | Noon to 3 pm | Dark Horse | Annapolis

Friday, November 26 | 4 pm to 6 pm | Armadillos | Annapolis

Sunday, December 5 | 1 pm to 3 pm | Annapolis Smokehouse | Annapolis

Friday, December 10 | 5 pm to 7 pm | Boatyard Bar & Grill | Annapolis

Friday, December 17 | 6 pm to 8 pm | McGarvey’s | Annapolis

