Bonus Podcast: Jonah’s Journey, A Reason to be Thankful

If we are lucky, we will live a healthy and full life. But for some, the start can be a little rough. Jonah is one of them.

Jonah was born in January of 2021. When he came home from the hospital, he was a little jaundiced, and his parents, Danielle and Sean Moore weren’t overly concerned. But when it did not get better, more tests were done and Jonah was diagnosed with Biliary Atresia.

The diagnosis would change their world. Jonah, at only a few months old, needed a liver transplant. Danielle was a perfect donor. Meanwhile, Sean, a firefighter with Anne Arundel County needed to hold it all together while caring for their other son.

For sure, theirs is a story of love, commitment, and tenacity. But it is a story of thankfulness. For each other, for the fire department community, for friends and relatives, for strangers, and for family. And also, thankfulness for Jonah who is a fighter at 10-months of age, but with the help of those that love him, go on to do great things!

This is a lifelong health concern for Jonah and his parents have set up a fund (to only be used for Jonah’s costs to treat the BA)through the Children’s Organ Transplant Association to handle some of his costs in the future–who knows what medicine will cost in 20 or 30 years? And through community donations and fundraisers, it is off to a great start!

Have a listen first.

And then read up, learn, and help if you can!

