BONUS PODCAST: Dr. Freedman Talks About COVID, the Flu, and the Upcoming Winter!

Many aspects of COVID are looking up. Vaccines are plentiful, children are now able to be vaccinated, deaths and cases are declining. But we still need to be cautious explains Dr. Michael Freedman from Evolve Direct Primary Care.

Colder weather, more indoor activities, additional variants, and the oncoming Flu season are all reasons to be vigilant. Dr. Freedman has the unique perspective of a local physician who is seeing the impact and effects of COVID in our immediate area–not on a Statewide, National, or International level.

We are not out of the woods just yet.

Have a listen!

