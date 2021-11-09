THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
BONUS PODCAST: Dr. Freedman Talks About COVID, the Flu, and the Upcoming Winter!

| November 09, 2021, 01:21 PM

Many aspects of COVID are looking up. Vaccines are plentiful, children are now able to be vaccinated, deaths and cases are declining. But we still need to be cautious explains Dr. Michael Freedman from Evolve Direct Primary Care.

Colder weather, more indoor activities, additional variants, and the oncoming Flu season are all reasons to be vigilant. Dr. Freedman has the unique perspective of a local physician who is seeing the impact and effects of COVID in our immediate area–not on a Statewide, National, or International level.

We are not out of the woods just yet.

Have a listen!

About the Author - John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

