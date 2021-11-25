THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

BONUS PODCAST: Can you Spare #JustOneSweater ??

| November 25, 2021, 10:48 AM

Winter is coming and many of us are going to be cold! But many of us can help, with little effort.  Look in that closet, is there just one sweater that you don’t wear?

Maybe that one your Aunt gave you that is, how shall we say it…not your style??  Why not drop it off at a drop point for #JustOneSweater and make someone’s winter a bit warmer?

Today, we speak with Lisa Lutz who dreamt up this initiative after seeing a young boy in Michigan doing something similar. Year one saw a few hundred sweaters, year two saw a few thousand. What will year three hold?

Have a listen, and then head to your closet and pick out #JustOneSweater

Drop off locations listed on their Facebook Page!

Where to find the DNB...

Category: Annapolis Gives, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Podcast, Post To FB

About the Author - John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter rss feed

«
Hospice of the Chesapeake