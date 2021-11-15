THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
Bello Machre Receives $16K Grant from Phillips Charitable Foundation

| November 15, 2021, 04:43 PM

Pictured left to right: Dr. Robert T. Ireland, Bello Machre President & CEO; Alexandra Crowley, Phillips Charitable Foundation Board Member; Tracy Lynott, Bello Machre Development Director; Eileen Gross, Phillips Charitable Foundation President, Board Chair; Jennifer Good, Phillips Charitable Foundation Vice President, Board Member. Photo credit: Bello Machre

Bello Machre is pleased to announce the award of a $116,500 grant from the Phillips Charitable Foundation. This funding will be used as the down payment for Bello Machre’s next state-of-the-art, fully accessible home, which will be named in honor of Howard W. Phillips, Jr., the namesake of the Phillips Charitable Foundation. Located in Hanover, MD, the property will be the forever home for four adults in critical need of accessible housing. An open house and dedication will follow in Spring 2022.

The Arc of Central Maryland

Bello Machre CEO Dr. Robert Ireland comments, “I can’t thank our friends from the Phillips Charitable Foundation enough for their continued generosity. Thanks to their support, Bello Machre will be able to welcome four more adults in critical need of loving care and support into a new, wheelchair-accessible home next spring.”

Liquified Creative Annapolis

Eileen Gross, founder, and president of Phillips Charitable Foundation says, “Bello Machre is the gold standard in delivering services to children and adults with developmental disabilities. Phillips Charitable Foundation is honored to be an engaged partner by funding a variety of programs Bello Machre provides. Funding The Phillips Home in honor of my dear friend Howard W. Phillips, Jr. provides a living tribute to his generosity and is a great honor for all of us at the Foundation. We wish the future residents of The Phillips Home nothing but happiness living there.”

