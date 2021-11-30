Attorney General Releases More Information on Police Involved Shooting

The Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Office of the Attorney General is investigating a police-involved fatal shooting that occurred in Anne Arundel County on November 28, 2021.

At approximately 1:30 p.m., a woman called 911 to report that a male family member armed with a knife had chased her from a residence in the 1400 block of Braden Loop in Glen Burnie. The 911 caller also reported that a woman who lived in the home could not be accounted for.

Anne Arundel County police responded to the scene and knocked several times on the door with no response. Police then forcibly opened the front door and were met by a man armed with a knife. The man was later identified as Digno Ramon Yorro, Jr. Officers ordered Yorro to drop the knife multiple times. When Yorro refused to comply with the officer’s verbal commands to drop the weapon, one officer deployed several bean-bag shotgun rounds and then his Taser, neither of which was effective.

Yorro then walked towards the officers still armed with the knife, at which time, Cpl. J. Burger discharged his duty weapon, shooting Yorro multiple times. Yorro was pronounced deceased at the scene.

During the subsequent search of the residence, police discovered a deceased woman in the garage who had suffered from trauma. She was subsequently identified as Yorro’s mother.

Burger is a six year veteran of the Anne Arundel County Police Department assigned to the Bureau of Patrol.

The body-worn cameras of the responding officers were active during the incident. The IID will generally release body camera footage or dashboard camera footage within 14 days of an incident. There may be situations where more than 14 days is necessary, including if investigators need more time to complete witness interviews, if there are technical delays caused by the need to redact the identities of civilian witnesses, or to allow family members to view the video before it is released to the public.

