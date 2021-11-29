Anne Arundel County Police Fatally Shoot Glen Burnie Man

In accordance with a new State law, the Maryland Attorney General’s Office is investigating the fatal shooting of a Glen Burnie man by a member of the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

The Anne Arundel County Police received a call around 1:30 pm on Sunday, November 28, 2021, about a family member armed with a knife According to the caller, the man had chased the woman and a child from the home in the 1400 block of Braden Loop.

Officers arrived on the scene and after announcing themselves, forced their way into the home. Initially, officers tried to subdue the suspect with a bean bag gun and a taser without result. The suspect then raised his knife toward the officers when an unnamed officer used his weapon to shoot and kill the man.

Upon searching the residence, officers discovered the deceased body of an older woman with visible signs of trauma in a closet.

Anne Arundel County Police Chief Amal Awed said that “These are difficult incidents to have to, one, manage, but, two, make critical split-second decisions, and these are very difficult calls.”

In accordance with a new law passed this past legislative session, the Maryland Attorney General’s Office Independent Investigations Division will handle the investigation.

Police have not released any further details and neither the suspect nor the victim has been identified at this point.

This story may be updated.

