THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Anne Arundel County Police Fatally Shoot Glen Burnie Man

| November 28, 2021, 08:09 PM

In accordance with a new State law, the Maryland Attorney General’s Office is investigating the fatal shooting of a Glen Burnie man by a member of the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

The Anne Arundel County Police received a call around 1:30 pm on Sunday, November 28, 2021, about a family member armed with a knife According to the caller, the man had chased the woman and a child from the home in the 1400 block of Braden Loop.

The Arc of Central Maryland

Officers arrived on the scene and after announcing themselves, forced their way into the home.  Initially, officers tried to subdue the suspect with a bean bag gun and a taser without result. The suspect then raised his knife toward the officers when an unnamed officer used his weapon to shoot and kill the man.

Upon searching the residence, officers discovered the deceased body of an older woman with visible signs of trauma in a closet.

Anne Arundel County Police Chief Amal Awed said that “These are difficult incidents to have to, one, manage, but, two, make critical split-second decisions, and these are very difficult calls.”

Liquified Creative Annapolis

In accordance with a new law passed this past legislative session, the Maryland Attorney General’s Office Independent Investigations Division will handle the investigation.

Police have not released any further details and neither the suspect nor the victim has been identified at this point.

This story may be updated.

Lights On The Bay 2021

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
Hospice of the Chesapeake