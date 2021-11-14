Annapolis Town Center Is Ready To Celebrate the Magic of the Holidays

The Annapolis Town Center is gearing up to provide a magical holiday experience as 2021 comes to a close. Currently undergoing renovations and upgrades, the Town Center is excited to host three festive events for the local community. Centering around shopping, dining, and family-friendly experiences.

Experience the wonder of a carriage, drawn by a horse, with your loved one(s) for two weekends in November. From November 19 through 21 or 26 through 28 you can enjoy a horse-drawn carriage ride around Town Center Boulevard. Sip on champagne and gaze at the stars as you begin your date night before stepping into a nearby restaurant, a shop, or just a fun night out. Reserve your time slot at AnnapolisTownCenter.com.

Ensuring you can check off all of the items on your Christmas list, the Town Center will host Small Business Saturday and Sip and Shop during the return of the Holiday Stroll on November 27 featuring all of your favorite retailers. From gift shopping to crafting and outdoor activities to holiday-inspired dinners, it is the perfect event to help you settle into the most wonderful time of the year, all while supporting small local businesses.

Last but certainly not least, enjoy a special meet and greet with Ol’ Saint Nick as Santa’s Cottage returns to the Town Center from November 20 through December 23. Guests will experience live snow as they get ready to pose for a special photo with the big man himself. Your furry friends are also welcome during special Pet Nights on November 30 and December 7, 14, and 21. And, don’t forget about Mrs. Claus who will be making a special appearance on November 27 and December 4, 11, and 18 as she serves up some milk and cookies to your excited and awaiting littles. Appointments to meet with Santa in advance are highly encouraged. Reservations are open now.

