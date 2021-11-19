Annapolis Town Center Is Ready For The Holidays

The Town Center is not slowing down for the holiday season. Known for their warm and joyful photo-op with St. Nick himself at Santa’s Cottage, the property will be hosting a few additional experiences, pop-ups, and shopping activations for guests to celebrate the season. See below for their current line-up.

Beautifully Wilde Boutique Returns

November 18-20

This airstream pop-up will be full of new merchandise, featuring all of your Autumn needs like flannels, teddy bear jackets, and more!

Horse and Carriage Ride

November 19-21 & 26-28

Experience the wonder of a carriage, drawn by horse, with your loved one(s). Enjoy a horse-drawn carriage ride around Town Center Boulevard. Sip on champagne (or hot apple cider) and gaze at the stars as you begin your date night before stepping into a restaurant, a shop or just a fun night out. Carriage is limited to 4 guests, one ticket needed per reservation.

Ruah Yoga Meditation & Cocktails

November 19 | 6:45 – 8:15 pm

Join Ruah for the ultimate happy hour yoga event. Allie will guide you through a fun, energizing vinyasa flow and grounding chakra meditation. After class, enjoy specialty cocktails and personal charcuterie graze boxes by Vintage Views Bar. Reservations are $50.

Santa’s Cottage

November 20 – December 23

Experience the magic and capture the spirit of the holiday season with a visit to Santa’s Cottage where you will meet Saint Nick himself and take home a photo for the whole family to treasure. Reservations encouraged. Walk-ins accepted.

Toys For Tots on November 20 & 27 from 4:00 – 8:00 pm

Milk and Cookies with Mrs. Claus on November 27 and December 4, 11 & 18

Pet Night at Santa’s Cottage on November 30 and December 7, 14 & 21

First Responders and Military Discounts are available

Mosa Boutique

November 20, 21 & 27; December 4, 5, 11 & 12

Take the work out of shopping with Mosa Boutique. This new shopping experience will be popping up at the Town Center on multiple weekends in November and December. Mosa provides each of its customers with a personalized shopping experience, allowing you to spend more time imagining yourself in the perfect seasonal wardrobe! Special collaborations with Vella Grace Boutique and Mary Davis Makeup will occur on select dates.

Holiday Stroll

November 27

Sip and Shop during the Town Center’s Holiday Stroll featuring all of your favorite retailers. From gift shopping to crafting and outdoor activations to holiday-inspired dinners, it is the perfect event to help you settle into the most wonderful time of the year, all while supporting small businesses. Enjoy live music from our special guest DJ, and a Holiday Garden featuring seasonal cocktails by Vintage Views Wandering Bar. There will also be a special giveaway where guests can enter to win a shopping spree around the Town Center! Sing up is located at the table next to Smyth Jewelers where guests can also donate a toy to Toys for Tots.

For more information, visit AnnapolisTownCenter.com

