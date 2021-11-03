Annapolis Town Center Is Making Big Changes

Trademark Property Company, mixed-use investor, developer and operator, has started the repositioning of Annapolis Town Center, a combined two million-square-foot mixed-use property.

Renovations and upgrades to the facility, located minutes from downtown Annapolis, are designed to increase the property’s vitality and enhance guests’ overall experience. These changes will help further evolve the 557,000 square feet of retail space, 45,000 square feet of Class A office space and 550+ luxury multifamily units, including condominiums, into a central community destination.

“We are excited to craft a major evolution of the Annapolis Town Center,” said Terry Montesi, CEO of Trademark Property. “By rebranding and adding programmable public space, public art and other public amenities, we believe we will take Annapolis Town center to the next level to meet the needs and desires of today’s leisure customers, residents and office tenants.”

The Annapolis Town Center’s renovations include the addition of a new community gathering area, called the Green Village, which will include the new Boat House Pavilion to host diverse programming. This area will also offer comfortable seating centered around fire pits. Rebranded signage, including parking garage wayfinding, will be implemented throughout the property, while murals from local artists will also be installed.

Some changes can already be seen, including a new paseo that provides better connectivity and walkability between the parking and retail areas. The property also recently launched new event programs such as Vinyl & Vino, Fall Fest, Fire & Ice and Santa’s Cottage for friends and family to gather and enjoy.

“The changes happening here at Annapolis Town Center will help us provide guests a better, multi-faceted experience,” said Anthony Henry, General Manager of the Annapolis Town Center. “We’ve really considered our guests with the addition of the new community spaces, art installations and diversifying tenants in hopes of providing enjoyable experiences whether it be through art, entertainment, dining or commerce.”

The Annapolis Town Center houses more than 50 tenants with a variety of premier lifestyle retailers and restaurants like True Food Kitchen, Anthropologie, Restoration Hardware and Paper Source, and it is anchored by Whole Foods Market and Target.

Trademark’s portfolio of mixed-use development, redevelopment and institutional services experience includes WestBend and Alliance Town Center in Fort Worth; Galleria Dallas; Market Street – The Woodlands in The Woodlands, Texas (Houston); La Palmera Mall in Corpus Christi, Texas; Zona Rosa in Kansas City, Missouri; Bridgewater Commons in New Jersey; and North Point in Alpharetta, Georgia (Atlanta). In addition to the current portfolio, Trademark previously worked on notable mixed-use projects like Victory Park and Preston Oaks in Dallas and Rice Village in Houston.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Businesses, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB