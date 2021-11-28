Annapolis Rotary Gives $35K in Grants from 2021 Crabs to Go

The Rotary Club of Annapolis has announced 22 grants totaling $35,000 from the proceeds of the August 2021 Crabs to Go. Funds raised each year at the annual Crab Feast (Crabs to Go during COVID) are distributed to nonprofit organizations benefitting the community.

The following organizations received grants this year:

Helping Hands

Anne Arundel County Food Bank, Inc

Friends of the Stanton Center Youth Programs

Seeds 4 Success, Inc.

Start the Adventure in Reading (STAIR)

Chrysalis House, Inc.

Anne Arundel County Literacy Council, Inc.

Backyard Buddies of Heritage Baptist Church

Anne Arundel County CASA, Inc.

Maryland Therapeutic Riding

Eastport Volunteer Fire Co

Meals on Wheels of Central Maryland, Inc.

Marshall Hope Corporation

Girls on the Run of the Greater Chesapeake

Joy Reigns Lutheran Church

Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park

& Park Mind Span Wellness Community, Inc.

Chesapeake Region Accessible Boating (CRAB)

The Light House

Bowman Community Development Corporation

Lutheran Mission Society of Maryland

Annapolis Green, Inc.

The 77th annual Crab Feast will be held the first weekend in August 2022 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. The event welcomes 2,000+ people from across the region to enjoy all-you-can-eat steamed crabs, Maryland vegetable crab soup, corn on the cob, BBQ, draft beer, soda, and water.

The Rotary Club of Annapolis is celebrating its Centennial 1921-2021 – Serving the community for 100 years. The club is made up of 142 dynamic individuals participating in numerous projects to benefit people locally and around the world. The club has three groups that meet at different times for the convenience of members. The Lunch Group meets Thursdays at 12 noon at Annapolis Yacht Club. The Breakfast Group meets on the fourth Tuesday of each month at 8:00am at Eggcellence on Housley Road, and the Happy Group meets on the third Tuesday of each month at 6:00pm at Gordon Biersch Brewery in Parole. Guests are always welcome. To learn more about Rotary or to attend a meeting, contact Paul Skrickus, [email protected] or 410-353-6087.

