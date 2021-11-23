THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
Annapolis Police Investigating Yet Another Incidence of Shots Fired

| November 23, 2021, 09:47 AM

Shots rang out in an Annapolis neighborhood once again early this morning in the Woodside Gardens community on Newtowne Drive.

On November 23, 2021, at approximately 2:20 am, officers from the Annapolis Police Department responded to the 700 block of Newtowne Drive for the report of shots being fired.

Upon officers’ arrival, they located evidence that was consistent with shots being fired, however, no victims or suspects were located. The evidence was collected and turned in for processing.

Violent crimes in Annapolis have seemed to have picked up since early November. There have been 3 shootings, and six instances of shots being fired with varying degrees of damage.

