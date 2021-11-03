THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
Annapolis Police Investigating Mid-Day Shooting Near Bay Ridge Road

| November 03, 2021, 04:20 PM

The Annapolis Police Department, with assistance from the Anne Arundel County Police aviation unit, is searching for a suspect(s) involved in a mid-day shooting near Quiet Waters Park.

On November 3, 2021, at approximately 1:30 pm, Annapolis Police officers responded to the area of Cypress Road and Bay Ridge Road for a report of a shooting.  Officers arrived and located an adult male shooting victim.  The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are investigating this incident. This is an active and fluid investigation and we urge anyone with information about this incident to contact our detectives at 410-260-3439. You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip.  If your tip leads to an arrest or indictment you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

