THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Annapolis Police Investigating Death of Woman Found Hanged From Tree on Belle Drive

| November 03, 2021, 11:24 AM

The Annapolis Police are investigating the death of a woman who was found hanging from a tree on Belle Drive in Annapolis.

Patti Norris, a spokesperson for the Annapolis Police Department confirmed to Eye On Annapolis that the police department responded to the area at 7:30 am and would only confirm that it was an adult female.

Community Activist, Carl Snowden posted a photo of the scene and identified the deceased as an African American woman.

This story will be updated.

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
Hospice of the Chesapeake