Annapolis Police Investigating Death of Woman Found Hanged From Tree on Belle Drive

The Annapolis Police are investigating the death of a woman who was found hanging from a tree on Belle Drive in Annapolis.

Patti Norris, a spokesperson for the Annapolis Police Department confirmed to Eye On Annapolis that the police department responded to the area at 7:30 am and would only confirm that it was an adult female.

Community Activist, Carl Snowden posted a photo of the scene and identified the deceased as an African American woman.

This story will be updated.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB