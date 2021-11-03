Annapolis Police Investigating Death of Woman Found Hanged From Tree on Belle Drive
The Annapolis Police are investigating the death of a woman who was found hanging from a tree on Belle Drive in Annapolis.
Patti Norris, a spokesperson for the Annapolis Police Department confirmed to Eye On Annapolis that the police department responded to the area at 7:30 am and would only confirm that it was an adult female.
Community Activist, Carl Snowden posted a photo of the scene and identified the deceased as an African American woman.
This story will be updated.
