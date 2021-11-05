Annapolis Police Arrest Two in Connection with Pleasant Street Murder

The Annapolis Police have arrested two individuals in connection with the shooting death of Cornell Young on Pleasant Street on October 14th.

On November 4, two Annapolis men, aged 21 and 23, were arrested for the fatal shooting that occurred on October 14th in the unit block of Pleasant Street.

Members of the Annapolis Police Department, working with the Baltimore Police Department, arrested one suspect, identified as a 23-year old Annapolis resident, without incident in the 400 block of Eutaw St, Baltimore, MD. Members of the Annapolis Police Department arrested another Annapolis man, 21, without incident at the Ordnance Road Correctional Center where he was being held on unrelated charges.

Through investigation, detectives identified the two as suspects in this murder. One was charged with 23 criminal charges related to the crime including, first and second-degree murder. The other was charged with 13 criminal charges related to the crime including first-degree murder. Both are being held without bond.

This is an active and fluid investigation and we urge anyone with information about this incident to contact our detectives at 410-260-3439.

