Annapolis City Offices to Close on Veteran’s Day, Ceremony Planned

City of Annapolis government offices will be closed on Thursday, November 11, 2021, in observance of Veteran’s Day.

Annapolis Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule. Refuse, recycling, and yard waste collection will not be affected. The Pip Moyer Recreation Center will be open at regular hours and the Stanton Center will be closed.

In downtown, at 11 a.m. on the 11th, there will be a short parade around Memorial Circle, then a ceremony at City Dock where the Silent Drill Team, “Jolly Rogers” from the United States Naval Academy will perform. The public is invited to attend this ceremony, slated to last about one hour. After the event, veterans are invited to lunch and to visit a resource display at the Fleet Reserve Club. This year’s keynote speaker will be Dr. Vince Patton, Eighth Master Chief Petty Officer of the United States Coast Guard.

It was at 11 a.m. on November 11, 1918 when the fighting of World War I came to an end. The conclusion of the “War to End All Wars” became a universally recognized day of celebration. Initially, it was called Armistice Day and only honored veterans of WWI. In 1954, World War II and Korean War veterans were added as honorees and the 11-11 date became a day set aside to honor all veterans who served America in wartime.

Mayor Gavin Buckley asks all City residents to set aside time on Thursday to reflect on the sacrifices of United States Servicemen and Servicewomen who put themselves in harm’s way, far from their friends and family, in service to our nation.

