After First Canvass, Results Give Good Indication of Final Tally in Annapolis Election

The City of Annapolis Board of Supervisors of Elections (BOSE) began counting votes from the November 2, 2021 Annapolis General Election at the Anne Arundel County Board of Elections in Glen Burnie on November 3. Mayor Gavin Buckley swore in the members of the BOSE to begin the count at 10 a.m. The first report of in-person votes on Election Day was posted Tuesday night to the City website: www.annapolis.gov/Elections

The votes being counted on Wednesday included all vote-by-mail ballots received in City drop boxes or delivered through the United States Postal Service through October 28. Today’s total includes both in-person and the first grouping of vote-by-mail ballots.

Remaining ballots sent between October 29 up to and including Election Day will be counted at a final canvass on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at the Anne Arundel County Board of Elections in Glen Burnie also beginning at 10 a.m.

The 2021 Annapolis municipal election results as of November 2, 2021 at 4 p.m.:

In-person voting on Nov. 2 Mail-in and drop box voting through Oct. 28 Subtotal Final canvass on Nov. 9 Total MAYOR: Gavin Buckley (D) 1034 3172 4206 MAYOR: Steven Strawn (R) 859 854 1713 WARD 1: Elly Tierney (D) uncontested 165 698 863 Ward 2: Karma O’Neill (D) 148 423 571 Ward 2: Scott Gibson (R) 234 254 488 WARD 3: Rhonda Pindell Charles (D) uncontested 119 271 390 WARD 4: Sheila Finlayson (D) 79 232 311 WARD 4: All Write-ins* 76 49 125 WARD 5: Brooks Schandelmeier (D) 141 331 472 WARD 5: Monica Manthey (R) 135 115 250 WARD 6: Dajuan Gay (D) 66 150 216 WARD 6: George Michael Gallagher (R) 44 53 97 WARD 7: Rob Savidge (D) uncontested 106 360 466 WARD 8: Ross Arnett (D) 140 541 681 WARD 8: Rock Toews (R) 245 281 526

Annapolis voters cast ballots for Mayor and all eight councilmembers. All candidates serve a four-year term. In mid-October, mail-in ballots were sent to every registered voter in the City. Voters had the option to mark their mail-in ballot and return via drop box or by mail. Voters also had the option to go to their Ward-designated polling place on Election Day.

This is the first time that the City of Annapolis has conducted municipal elections (Primary and General) through a vote-by-mail process.

Annapolis Mayor and City Council will be sworn in on December 6, 2021.

