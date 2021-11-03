THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
After First Canvass, Results Give Good Indication of Final Tally in Annapolis Election

| November 03, 2021, 03:52 PM


The City of Annapolis Board of Supervisors of Elections (BOSE) began counting votes from the November 2, 2021 Annapolis General Election at the Anne Arundel County Board of Elections in Glen Burnie on November 3. Mayor Gavin Buckley swore in the members of the BOSE to begin the count at 10 a.m. The first report of in-person votes on Election Day was posted Tuesday night to the City website: www.annapolis.gov/Elections.

The votes being counted on Wednesday included all vote-by-mail ballots received in City drop boxes or delivered through the United States Postal Service through October 28. Today’s total includes both in-person and the first grouping of vote-by-mail ballots.

Remaining ballots sent between October 29 up to and including Election Day will be counted at a final canvass on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at the Anne Arundel County Board of Elections in Glen Burnie also beginning at 10 a.m.

The 2021 Annapolis municipal election results as of November 2, 2021 at 4 p.m.:

In-person voting on Nov. 2

Mail-in and drop box voting through Oct. 28

Subtotal

Final canvass on Nov. 9

Total

MAYOR: Gavin Buckley (D)

1034

3172

4206

MAYOR: Steven Strawn (R)

859

854

1713

WARD 1: Elly Tierney (D) uncontested

165

698

863

Ward 2: Karma O’Neill (D)

148

423

571

Ward 2: Scott Gibson (R)

234

254

488

WARD 3: Rhonda Pindell Charles (D) uncontested

119

271

390

WARD 4: Sheila Finlayson (D)

79

232

311

WARD 4: All Write-ins*

76

49

125

WARD 5: Brooks Schandelmeier (D)

141

331

472

WARD 5: Monica Manthey (R)

135

115

250

WARD 6: Dajuan Gay (D)

66

150

216

WARD 6: George Michael Gallagher (R)

44

53

97

WARD 7: Rob Savidge (D) uncontested

106

360

466

WARD 8: Ross Arnett (D)

140

541

681

WARD 8: Rock Toews (R)

245

281

526

* write-in candidate names unavailable at this time.

Annapolis voters cast ballots for Mayor and all eight councilmembers. All candidates serve a four-year term. In mid-October, mail-in ballots were sent to every registered voter in the City. Voters had the option to mark their mail-in ballot and return via drop box or by mail. Voters also had the option to go to their Ward-designated polling place on Election Day.

This is the first time that the City of Annapolis has conducted municipal elections (Primary and General) through a vote-by-mail process.

For more information about Annapolis Elections, visit www.Annapolis.gov/Elections.

Annapolis Mayor and City Council will be sworn in on December 6, 2021.

