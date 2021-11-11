THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

AACPS to Consider Adding Three Early Dismissal Days for Staff and Student “Individual Wellness”

| November 11, 2021, 10:13 AM

Superintendent George Arlotto announced today he will formally recommend to the Board of Education next week that three upcoming school days be converted to two-hour early dismissals for students to allow staff and students personal time to focus on their own individual wellness.

Dr. Arlotto and his staff have been having discussions about the initiative for several weeks. The changes would require the Board of Education to alter the current school year calendar.

The Arc of Central Maryland

“As I have said many times, the pressures that exist for everyone on our awesome team in the current school year are profound,” Dr. Arlotto said. “Our teachers, staff, and students are exhausted. This plan provides a way to give them some time for themselves, at least to the degree that we can at this point.”

Dr. Arlotto’s recommendation will call for all schools to be dismissed two hours early on the following days:

  • Friday, December 3, 2021
  • Thursday, December 23, 2021
  • Friday, February 18, 2022

Should the Board approve the recommendation, there would be no half-day afternoon prekindergarten or ECI classes on any of those three days. Afternoon sessions at the Centers of Applied Technology would be conducted virtually from students’ home schools. Evening High School is not in session on any of those three days.

Liquified Creative Annapolis

Dr. Arlotto said he will consider recommending additional early dismissals in the second semester, but that would be conditioned in part on the number of delayed openings or early dismissals needed for inclement weather.

Specific directions for staff will be provided should the Board approve Dr. Arlotto’s recommendation. The next Board meeting is scheduled for November 17, 2021.

Source :
AACPS

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»
Hospice of the Chesapeake