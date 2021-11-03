AACPS Schedules In-Person Graduations For First Time in Two Years

Graduating seniors at 12 county high schools are scheduled to receive their diplomas at the Live! Event Center at Arundel Mills this spring after the COVID-19 pandemic scuttled plans to host ceremonies there in each of the past two years.

“We certainly hope the third time is the charm,” Superintendent George Arlotto said in announcing the schedule of ceremonies. “The team at Live! has been tremendous in working with us through the ups and downs of the pandemic and I can’t wait for our graduating seniors and their families to experience this awesome venue.”

The ceremonies are part of a partnership between Anne Arundel County Schools and Live!, which provides the 4,000-seat venue free of charge. Ceremonies at Live! will be held from June 6 through 10.

Old Mill High School’s graduating seniors will be the first class to walk across the Live! stage, with that school’s ceremony beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, June 6. Meade High School will cap things off with a 9 a.m. ceremony on Friday, June 10.

“As a longstanding member of the Anne Arundel County community, we are committed to providing quality and reliable partnerships to the organizations supporting the betterment of the area,” said Anthony Faranca, Executive Vice President, General Manager of Live! Casino and Hotel Maryland. “We are very pleased to offer our state-of-the-art entertainment center, The HALL at Live!, for the county’s high school graduation ceremonies in 2022. We look forward to celebrating these momentous occasions with the students and their families.”

The schedule of graduations at the Live! Event Center is as follows:

Monday, June 6 Old Mill High School, 9 a.m. Broadneck High School, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, June 7 Arundel High School, 9 a.m. Chesapeake High School, 1:30 p.m. Glen Burnie High School, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, June 8 North County High School, 9 a.m. Southern High School, 1:30 p.m. South River High School, 6 p.m.

Thursday, June 9 Severna Park High School, 9 a.m. Northeast High School, 1:30 p.m. Annapolis High School, 6 p.m.

Friday, June 10 Meade High School, 9 a.m.



Ceremonies for several other schools will be held at locations around the county according to the following schedule:

Wednesday, June 1 Central Special School, 1 p.m., at the school Chesapeake Science Point, 6 p.m., Severna Park High School auditorium

Thursday, June 2 Phoenix Academy, 10 a.m. at the school Evening High School, 7 p.m., Severna Park High School auditorium

Friday, June 10 Virtual Academy, 1:30 p.m., online Ruth Parker Eason, 2:30 p.m., at the school

Thursday, June 16 Marley Glen, 6 p.m., at the school



