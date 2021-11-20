AACC Named One of Top 150 Community Colleges in US

Anne Arundel Community College recently was named one of the top 150 community colleges eligible to compete for the 2023 Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence. The Aspen Prize is the nation’s signature recognition of high achievement and performance among the country’s community colleges. The $1 million prize aims to highlight exemplary colleges and show what they can do for students, communities and the country with a focus on advancing student success and closing equity gaps. AACC was one of only two community colleges in the state invited to apply.

“We are honored to be recognized as one of the country’s top community colleges invited to apply for this prestigious award once again,” said Dr. Dawn Lindsay, Anne Arundel Community College president. “It is a testament to the student-centered approach and innovative spirit of the AACC’s community. Guided by our college’s strategic plan, we have clear direction to create a culture of equity and engagement and a commitment to high quality student and employee experiences.”

Awarded every two years since 2011, the Aspen Prize honors institutions that achieve exceptional outcomes in five areas: teaching and learning, certificate and degree completion, transfer and bachelor’s attainment, workforce success, and equity for students of color and students from low-income backgrounds. AACC was also invited to apply for the 2019 prize.

The top 10 finalists for the 2023 Aspen Prize will be named in 2022. A jury of prominent leaders in business, politics, policy, journalism and other relevant fields will select a winner, finalists with distinction and notable improvers in 2023.

